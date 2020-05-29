If everything goes according to plan, The league He will be back on June 11 with the Seville-Betis derby dispute. It will be the first match of the competition after declaring the state of alarm by COVID-19, which has forced to stop football for almost three months.

Of the remaining 11 days, six will be on weekends and the other five will be interweekly, two in June and three in July, finishing the championship the weekend of July 19.

The Federation has accepted that in these eleven remaining days, La Liga games can be played on Monday and Friday, which will allow for a better sponging of the match schedule, always respecting that the teams have at least 72 hours between each day to recover their footballers.

This would be the calendar of the eleven remaining days of LaLiga Santander 2019/2020:

Matchday 28 (from June 11 to 15)

Sevilla-Betis Valencia-Levante Real Sociedad-Osasuna Mallorca-Barca Leganés-Valladolid Granada-Getafe Espanyol-Alavés Real Madrid-Eibar Celta-Villarreal Athletic-Atlético

DAY 29 (FROM JUNE 16 TO 18)

Alavés-Real Sociedad Barca-Leganés Eibar-Athletic Getafe-Espanyol Levante-Sevilla Osasuna-Atlético Betis-Granada Real Madrid-Valencia Valladolid-Celta Villarreal-Mallorca

DAY 30 (FROM JUNE 19 TO 22)

Athletic-Betis Atlético-Valladolid Celta-Alavés Espanyol-Levante Getafe-Eibar Granada-Villarreal Mallorca-Leganés Real Sociedad-Real Madrid Seville-Barca Valencia-Osasuna

DAY 31 (FROM JUNE 23 TO 25)

Alavés-Osasuna Barca-Athletic Eibar-Valencia Leganés-Granada Levante-Atlético Betis-Espanyol Real Madrid-Mallorca Real Sociedad-Celta Valladolid-Getafe Villarreal-Sevilla

DAY 32 (FROM JUNE 26 TO 29)

Athletic-Mallorca Atlético-Alavés Celta-Barca Spanish-Real Madrid Getafe-Real Sociedad Granada-Eibar Levante-Betis Osasuna-Leganés Sevilla-Valladolid Villarreal-Valencia

DAY 33 (FROM JUNE 30 TO JULY 2)

Alavés-Granada Barca-Atlético Eibar-Osasuna Leganés-Sevilla Mallorca-Celta Betis-Villarreal Real Madrid-Getafe Real Sociedad-Espanyol Valladolid-Levante Valencia-Athletic

DAY 34 (FROM 3 TO 6 JULY)

Athletic-Real Madrid Atlético-Mallorca Celta-Betis Espanyol-Leganés Granada-Valencia Levante-Real Sociedad Osasuna-Getafe Valladolid-Alavés Sevilla-Eibar Villarreal-Barca

DAY 35 (FROM 7 TO 9 JULY)

Athletic-Seville Barca-Espanyol Celta-Atlético Eibar-Leganés Getafe-Villarreal Mallorca-Levante Betis-Osasuna Real Madrid-Alavés Real Sociedad-Granada Valencia-Valladolid

DAY 36 (FROM 10 TO 13 JULY)

Alavés-Getafe Atlético-Betis Espanyol-Eibar Granada-Real Madrid Leganés-Valencia Levante-Athletic Osasuna-Celta Valladolid-Barca Seville-Mallorca Villarreal-Real Sociedad

DAY 37 (FROM JULY 14 TO 15) *

Athletic-Leganés Barca-Osasuna Celta-Levante Eibar-Valladolid Getafe-Atlético Mallorca-Granada Betis-Alavés Real Madrid-Villarreal Real Sociedad-Sevilla Valencia-Espanyol

DAY 38 (FROM JULY 17 TO 19) *

Alavés-Barca Atlético-Real Sociedad Espanyol-Celta Granada-Athletic Leganés-Real Madrid Levante-Getafe Osasuna-Mallorca Valladolid-Betis Seville-Valencia Villarreal-Eibar

*In the last two days, if the descent, the European zone or the champion is yet to be decided, schedules will be unified, so everything points to the fact that the matches with something at stake of days 37 and 38 would be played on Wednesday 15 and Sunday July 19.

