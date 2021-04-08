The LaLiga report determines that there was no insult from Cala to Diakhaby

04/09/2021 at 12:23 AM CEST

LaLiga wants to clarify as soon as possible the events that occurred in Cádiz-Valencia last week, in which Mouctar Diakhaby accused Juan Cala of proffering a racist insult.

According to Cope, the employers have commissioned a report from a lip-reading expert company to study the scene, and according to said report, there was no racist insult from the Cádiz player to the Valencia player.

The words that Diakhaby denounced, “shit black & rdquor ;, were not found by the company, but he did find other expressions of the central such as “shit, leave me alone or excuse me don’t get mad”.

During the game in Cádiz, Diakhaby went into a rage with Creek when he said that he had heard the words mentioned, to the point that the team decided to leave the field of play.

Cala, at a press conference, denied that he had said the words that the referee collected in the minutes after Diakhaby’s complaint, and that the Valencia player himself, in a video shared on social networks, assured that he heard.

For his part, Cala has seen how Cádiz and the Competition Committee have opened a file to study the facts. For now, according to Cope, The first report that LaLiga has in its possession assures and concludes that Cala did not racially insult Diakhaby.