The LaLiga document that ‘stokes’ Florentino and the Superliga

04/21/2021

On at 10:28 CEST

The newspaper SPORT has had access to the document prepared by LaLiga and distributed to all LaLiga clubs and where he presents an argument against the statements made by the president of Real Madrid and leader of the Superliga project. A twelve-page document that will initially be on the table of all clubs called to the briefing tomorrow. Appointment where, as we already told yesterday in this newspaper, none of the three Super League clubs are expected to attend: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

This document under the title of “Argument against the statements of Florentino Pérez“He is responding with data to the words expressed by the president of Real Madrid.

Thus, and before the statement made that “Football is losing interest and audiences are decreasing”, LaLiga responds that the league’s audiences have grown globally in all regions of the world since 2014-2015, reaching 2.8 billion cumulative audience viewership in the 2019-2020 season.

The audience for the classic has grown 8.6% in just three years

The following point is argued in the growth of the audience of the classic Real Madrid-Barcelona until day 30, which has gone from 76,429,498 million in the 2016-2017 season to 76,927,252. This represents an increase of 8.6% in three years.

In addition, according to the data presented by the League, the audience up to matchday 30 of this season of the League on pay television amounts to 124,489,294 million viewers, 8.1% more than last season at these heights. If the open games are added, it amounts to 160,525,538, 6.2% more than the previous season.

Growth in attendance at La Liga stadiums

The next point of the argument lies in the attendance at the stadiums where the LaLiga document reflects that the stadiums last season, and before the pandemic, were 11.4% more full than the 2014 season. It has gone from 55, 77 from then to 66.62 last season. In addition, until day 27 of the 2019-2020 season, when the fields were closed due to COVID, 429,000 more viewers accumulated (4.3%) compared to the aforementioned 2014 and that in the seasons not affected by the pandemic the Attendance at stadiums has increased with one million one hundred thousand more spectators in the 2018-2019 season compared to 2014. It has gone from 13,546,935 to 14,714,868.

Growth of 800 million in six years in the income to be distributed between the clubs of the Champions League

Then he goes on to respond to the comment made by the president of Real Madrid that the rights of the league “were decreasing” and that “we die, less and less money.” Here he first bases his argument on the growth of the audiovisual rights of the Champions League, the distribution between the clubs, and where, according to the data he presents, it has gone from 1029.9 in the 2014-2015 season to 1931, 9 of the 2018-2019 season.

Regarding the evolution of the distribution to clubs in Spain that participate in this competition, it has gone from 180.8 that were distributed in 2014-2015 to 336.3 in 2018-2019.

It even goes further in contributing to the evolution of income than the three Super League clubs taking these two previous seasons as a reference. Thus in the case of Real Madrid, the white club has gone from the 52.5 that it received in 2014-2015 where it reached the semifinals, 80.1 as the winner of the 2015-2016, 81.1 as the champion of the 2016- 2017, 88.7 in his third consecutive Champions League and 85.1 last season where he finished in the round of 16.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​and according to the League document, in the 2014-2015 season he entered as a winner 61 million, 56.6 from the 2015-2016 season, 59.8 from the 2015-2016 season where he fell in this same round as in the 2017-2018 season where he entered 57.4 million. Last season, where he reached the semifinals, he achieved 117.8 million.

And finally, there is Atlético de Madrid that has gone from 43.7 million in the 2014-2015 season where the rojiblancos fell in the quarterfinals to 85.7 last season. It has doubled revenue in five years.

LaLiga earns 2015 million euros this season for all its audiovisual rights

Continuing with the matter of audiovisual rights, the document continues to provide the data of the Spanish League whose distribution of audiovisual rights reached 1,575.2 million euros last season, even taking into account the pandemic. A season where Barcelona was the team that entered the most with 165 million, nine more than Real Madrid (156) and against the 125 of Atlético de Madrid.

This argument in audiovisual matters ends up presenting how Spanish football television revenues have grown at a national to international level and where it has gone from 840 million in the 2013-2014 season (580 national and 260 international) to 2015 that have been entered in the current and the next, date when the current audiovisual contract concludes. Of this total in 2015, 1,155 correspond to national rights (57%) and 768 to international ones (38%). Added to this are 55 for the Copa del Rey (3%) and 36 for audiovisual production (2%).

Young people consume football in bars and other devices

The last part to which the SPORT newspaper has had access ends up responding to the comment of Florentino Pérez about the followers in social networks where the president of Real Madrid said that “We and the greats have fans all over the world.” According to LaLiga data, the followers of the League and Champions have grown by 94% in five years and by 258% only in the League.

Regarding the lack of interest of young people in football and where I affirm that “young people aged 16-24 years, 40% of young people no longer have an interest in football” and “football has lowered its appeal among youths”; LaLiga responds that young people consume LaLiga in a different way (bars and other devices), however as a whole the segment of young people who consume LaLiga is the same as the segment of young people existing in the population.