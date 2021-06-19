The Lakers will be the basis for the new Netflix comedy and Mindy Kaling

06/19/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

.

The ins and outs of the Los Angeles Lakers board will be the basis of a comedy that the screenwriter, actress and producer is preparing Mindy kaling for Netflix.

The digital giant announced this Friday in a statement its plans for this still untitled series and in which it will be involved as an executive producer. Jeanie buss, president and co-owner of the Lakers.

With ten episodes, this series will revolve around Eliza reed, who has to deal with the family and business problems that come from leading a team with the glamor and importance of the Lakers.

Netflix series will be inspired by family Buss, that first with the deceased Jerry buss and then with his daughter Jeanie has been pulling the strings for the Lakers since 1979.

Mindy kaling, who rose to fame with “The Office” (2005-2013), will appear as an executive producer on this comedy.

He has also made his mark in series such as “The Mindy Project” (2012-2017) and in films such as “Late Night” (2019).

What’s more, Elaine Ko, who worked as a screenwriter and producer on “Modern Family” (2009-2020), will be the “showrunner” (head of a series).

This Netflix comedy isn’t the only recent TV project to portray America’s purple-and-gold basketball team on the small screen.

Thus, HBO is preparing a dramatic series focused on the legendary Lakers of the 80s, a brilliant era for the team known as “Showtime” for the spectacular and explosive basketball they practiced.

Actors Quincy Isaiah (“Magic” Johnson), Solomon hughes (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss), Jason clarke (Jerry West) and Adrien brody (Pat Riley) form the cast of this series, inspired by the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, “which wrote Jeff pearlman.

The filmmaker Adam McKay, winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for “The Big Bet” (2015), directed the pilot episode and will also serve as an executive producer on this series.

The Lakers won the ring last season in the “bubble” of Orlando (USA) and thus equaled the historical record of 17 NBA titles of their great rivals, the Boston Celtics.

However, this year they will not be able to revalidate their championship since, greatly affected by the injuries of their stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (4-2).