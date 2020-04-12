Los Angeles Lakers They signed Anthony Davis last summer with the aim of making him the second sword of LeBron James, and that together they formed the most fearsome duo in the NBA. After nine months of competition, the Angelina franchise was positioned, along with Milwaukee Bucks, as the great favorite to take the title of champion.

However, the fact that the North American basketball competition has had to be suspended indefinitely due to the global health crisis of the coronavirus, has caused the possibility of obtaining for its showcases the 17th ring in its history to remain in the air .

That is why, whether the season is declared void or continues in the summer, the Lakers themselves want to become the best team in the league to achieve an NBA title in the near future. To do this, they have set a goal for the next transfer market: Chris Paul.

The basis of Oklahoma City Thunder He is playing the last years of his career at the highest level. In this same course he has managed to be All Star after leading his team to the playoff positions. If the Los Angeles Lakers were to transfer CP3 they would form one of the most dominant ‘Big Three’ in history: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Chris Paul himself.

For the time being, and as CBS’s Sam Quinn points out, the Lakers are thinking about what player package and rounds to include for the Thunder to accept their offer. The first names that are considered are JaVale McGee, Danny Green and Avery Bradley.

.