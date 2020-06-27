The NBA It has officially made this Friday the return of the competition. The 22 franchises that are not yet eliminated will start rolling from next July 30, that is, in approximately a month. From then on, the teams will play eight regular-phase matches to finalize the playoff positions, and then they will play the classic qualifying rounds in a series of seven matches to decide the new champion.

According to the journalist and insider of the NBA in . and Stadium, Shams Charania, the NBA has already brought to light the schedule of games of the regular competition. The two games to be played on the day of the restart will be:

– Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

– Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

In the first game, the Jazz are already mathematically classified for the playoffs, and when all the games are played in the Orlando complex, the field factor is no longer taken into account, so they have nothing at stake except crossing paths with one team or another in the first round.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are four wins away from the Grizzlies, the team that marks the qualifying zone. The Zion Williamson franchise is in need of triumphs to get into the final dispute for the ring.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles derby will not offer much more than the morbid fact of seeing two of the best teams in the competition face each other. The Lakers have first place almost assured. The Clippers will look to detach from the Nuggets and stay in second place in the West.