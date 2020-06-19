Dwight Howard It has been in the news in the last few hours because it is part of the group of players who have stated that they do not want to play again, that they consider that what is happening in the United States with civil rights is so important that everything else must be left to a side.

Despite that, from his involvement in the call organized by Kyrie Irving, from within Los Angeles Lakers they believe that the center is going to play the season finale in Orlando starting next July 30. We will see what ends up happening …