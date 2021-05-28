The Lakers see the light: Davis flies and Chris Paul suffers

The Lakers hadn’t played a playoff game at Staples Center since 2013. And they hadn’t won one since the year before. The franchise’s journey in the desert, which went through the worst stage in its history after that, ended last year, but in the Orlando bubble and not in the city of Los Angeles. Now, with a lower incidence of the pandemic, teams return to play on their courts and in front of their public, and the glamor of Hollywood shines once again in a special way, radiating a much greater light than the bad brother, the Clippers, have shown in these playoffs. The Lakers beat the Suns with some superiority, they controlled the game from start to finish, exploded in the second half and controlled a lazy end in which their rivals approached, but did not give the feeling of being able to come back. The Los Angeles team makes it 2-1 in the tie, drives away the ghosts of the first game and raises the level with an imperial Anthony Davis. And the Suns certify what they already knew, an open secret that is also an objective truth: without Chris Paul, impossible.

The point guard, who injured his shoulder during the second round, started and had his role in the first half, but suffered in the second, in which he only played eight minutes, just over two in the fourth quarter. And it was noted that it is not at their level: 7 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, but only 8 attempted shots and a -20 with him on the court. It is the differential factor of his team and the key to solve a tie that the Lakers now face: if they win the next game at home they would be 3-1 up, a very big slab for the inexperienced Suns, who cannot count at the 100% with the only veteran ray of his squad, that Chris Paul to whom something always happens, be it in the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets or Thunder. He hasn’t gotten rid of that little dose of bad luck in Phoenix either. that has accompanied him throughout his career and that makes him fall prey to his eternal physical problems just at the moment of truth and after a season in which he had avoided them in an almost strange way. Of course, that jinx has weighed down one of the best ever, and that can be seen at the moment of truth: without rings, without Finals and with only one Conference final in his career, in 2018. Where he was injured in the fifth game of the tie, of course. A non-stop.

In the game, the Suns held out until halftime (43-40), after a second quarter with very few points (16-12 for Lakers). It was a constant give and take full of errors (and losses, 17 from Phoenix and 20 from Los Angeles) for both teams., who changed the lead on the scoreboard up to nine times and had nine draws. In the third quarter, the match was finally broken in favor of the locals, emboldened by an always cold audience but a very hot bench, with a lot of chemistry and connection. That’s where Anthony Davis made his appearance, scoring 18 points in those 12 minutes, including the 9 with which the quarter closed. A show of power within another spectacular exhibition, the second in a row: 34 points and 11 rebounds, with 11 of 22 in field shots and going, once again, a lot to the personal, with 14 attempts for 12 hits.

A late reaction

The Suns tried at the end and fell to less than 10 points, specifically eight, thanks to three consecutive triples from Cameron Payne (again, great performance replacing Paul) and one from Jae Crowder, who finally converted after another disaster from the launch: in the game, 1 of 7 in triples; in the accumulated of the series, 2 of 20. An embarrassment of failures in open shots that does not give any possibility to the Suns, who did not pass the barrier of those eight goals and were left on the way of a comeback that never gave the feeling that might occur. Before that, DeAndre Ayton was once again a hammer in the zone (22 + 11, with 11 of 15 in shots from the field), and the already mentioned Cameron Payne (15 points) put some emotion together with Torrey Craig (11). But everything was insufficient against a completely and clearly superior team, as long as Chris Paul continues as he is right now.

The game was closed from the personal and with the expulsions of Devin Booker (19 points, but 6 of 19 in shots) and Crowder himself, who was carried away by nerves. The good news for the Lakers is that they haven’t had the most monstrous version of LeBron James yet., that way of the 37 years continues with its incessant fight against history and time. Today, with moments of brilliance, he has gone to 21 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, an extraordinary performance for anyone and somewhat discreet for him, used to things that border on the divine. And between the two stars, a good job from Kyle Kuzma under the boards (8 + 10), good defensive minutes from Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol, less participation but more effective from Andre Drummond (6 + 11), and, again, a great Dennis Schröder, who finished with 20 points and decided in the hot moments. The Lakers go 2-1 and see the light, hit the gas and get closer to the goal of passing the round. Something that, without Chris Paul, they have many possibilities to do. Phil Jackson already said, the playoffs are decided by talent and luck. And bad luck. Which, in the case of the spectacular base, is notorious. Things that happen.