The Lakers pull with pride to crush Brooklyn

04/11/2021

Efe

Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol, Los angeles lakers they threw this Saturday with pride to destroy in a surprising and resounding way to the Brooklyn Nets (101-126) of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In addition to the long absences of their stars James and Davis, the Angelenos landed in New York today with more bad news under their arms.

Kyle Kuzma, with calf discomfort, missed his second consecutive game, and Marc Gasol, whose weight in the team has been reduced by the signing of Andre Drummond, also did not play due to discomfort in the hamstrings in his left leg.

With all this, the night was black for those in purple and gold, as they visited the court of the best team in the Eastern Conference.

But neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving, in command of a squad full of offensive resources, knew how to stop some magnificent Lakers with a lot of heart, sacrifice and success in the face of the rim that came to touch humiliating advantages of almost 30 points.

Drummond had 20 points (8 of 15 shooting) and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes, but as many as eight away players added more than ten points.

The base Dennis Schroder gave a master class In the first half with 19 points, but as soon as the third quarter began, he was sent off along with Kyrie Irving for a tepid argument that the referees punished with astonishing severity.

The Lakers enjoyed marvelous shooting all night, scoring 50% on field goals (47 of 93) and 56% on 3s (13 of 20).

They also took the battle of the rebound (55 by 47) and, in general, they gave the impression of having a point more energy than their rivals in every set of the game.

The Lakers now have 33 wins and 20 losses with which they continue to hunt for fourth place in the West, now in the hands of the Denver Nuggets (34-18).

On the part of a very disappointing Nets, in which James Harden is still out, Durant was the main reference in attack with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Irving had 18 points before being sent off. The team led by Steve Nash, who posted a ghastly 18% shooting from three (5 of 27), remains in front of the East (36-17).