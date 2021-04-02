The Lakers have an empty space on their squad, here are the 5 possible candidates

After signing for the center Andre Drummond, the Lakers Los Angeles have one spot available on the remaining roster, presumably to be filled with a second addition.

The Lakers 2020-21, like any team, they could always have used some tweaks, but since Lebron James joined Anthony Davis on the injury report, the defending champs have been almost desperate for the infusion of talent.

Here the 5 players that Lakers could get, via buyout:

5) Otto Porter Jr.

A dream option. As a 6-foot-8 forward with 39% 3-point shooting on nearly four attempts per game, he fits perfectly into the 3-and-defense mold the Lakers are supposed to seek.

Porter Jr. can change everything on defense thanks to his 7’1 wingspan, and his low loss numbers should also be attractive.

4) Ben McLemore

I thought that the Lakers They should go after Austin Rivers, who ended up joining Milwaukee, the hottest destination for acquisitions, that someone should remind small-market executives.

Frankly, the best escort of the Lakers this month it’s been… Wesley Matthews. The 34-year-old has shot 39.5% of 3-pointers in the last nine games (questionable for Friday with a neck strain), while Alex Caruso has been embroiled in a losing streak and Kentavious Caldwell- Pope is hitting less than a triple per game since James’ injury.

Rather, McLemore adds a dynamic that Lakers They don’t have: two cutting guards with stealth athleticism and a knack for shooting. Can defend well at least two positions.

3) Avery Bradley

If the Lakers They can’t get a scorer, they can also target an elite defender, especially one familiar with the system and locker room. Bradley is respected among Lakers for your pre-bubble contributions last year, and you will surely be welcomed with open arms.

If he can get close to his 36.4% clip from three, Bradley could play a crucial role in any playoff series. Every Rockets veteran is a buyout candidate, and the 30-year-old is no exception.

2) Wayne Ellington

His 42.4 percent triple clip only tells part of the story. He is hitting 45 percent of his 3s over break, the third-highest mark in the league among 144 players who have shot at least 100 of those 3s.

And his 67.4 effective field goal percentage on screens ranks second among all those who have taken the most shots on those possessions.

1) Kyle Korver

The elite shooter could be an option for the team of Lakers, which lacks players who shoot triple.

By the way, if you’re wondering: what about Kelly Olynyk? Without a doubt, he is one of the five best players that could come out on the market. But neither his three-point shot (30.8%) nor his defense is worth continuing to block the frontcourt. Also, I’m not sure LeBron is a huge fan.