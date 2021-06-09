The Lakers-Drummond deal that removed Marc from the team

Marc Gasol’s season has been quite difficult. The pivot signed for the Lakers with the intention of getting the second ring of his career and was a starter during the first part of the course, but the signing of Andre Drummond disrupted his plans and his role in Frank Voge’s rotationl. From the moment of the arrival of his partner in position, Marc went from playing almost 20 minutes per game to being on the track only 16, with many nights in which he did not even jump on the track. This infuriated the Spaniard, who spoke to the press of his discontent. Y, After the elimination of the Angelenos, he has made it clear that if he did not come out then it was because he had to think about his family, who could not have done a change of scene so early after only a few months in Los Angeles.

A few days after Marc’s statements, the American journalist Marc Stein has revealed the agreement that the Lakers reached with Drummond to sign him and how he displaced the Spanish from the ownership. In an article collected in SB Nation, there is talk of the Los Angeles’ promise to the player to be the main pivot, to ensure his signature in the winter market for just over $ 700,000, a figure lower than what he could have achieved in other teams and that corresponded to the space salary that the Lakers had at that time.

Drummond arrived and Frank Vogel kept his word, seating Marc and giving Drummond more minutes. just as Anthony Davis returned from his spectacular injury, which caused the role of the Spanish to be residual. Of course, seeing that the new signing was not the solution, Vogel wanted to increase Marc’s minutes in the series against the Suns, something that did not work for the Lakers, who suffered one setback after another, many of them in the form of injuries . Now, The Lakers are eliminated and Marc has a summer in front of him in which he will have to play the Olympic Games … and make decisions. That’s for sure.