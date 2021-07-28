The Lakers do not rule out promotion in the draft

We are 48 hours apart from the annual draft appointment and the franchises will have to make a final decision faced with the dilemma of how to use their available selections.

In this edition, the Los Angeles Lakers have pick 22 and have many options to recruit a player who fits the needs of the team. Finding a point guard is the top priority and this draft compiles a large number of alternatives.

More specifically, the gold and purple franchise wants a profile capable of scoring at different levels and taking the reins of the game. A premise that would allow LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be relieved of some responsibility.

One of the players that meets this need is the University of Oregon product Chris Duarte. He was originally screened towards the end of the first round due to his age, 24. However, Duarte has been pleasantly surprised in the workouts, which has triggered his poster and the mocks even place him as a potential Top 15.

This new projection would displace Duarte out of the Lakers’ possibilities. For this reason, general manager Rob Pelinka has considered the option of packing his pick 22 to climb positions and ensure the selection of the former Ducks player. A wish that could collide head-on with your current asset cache.

According to ., the Lakers are willing to offer different packages that would include Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the 22nd selection. The other options would already comprise a sign-and-trade by Talen Horton-Tucker or Dennis Schröder.

However, it is not the only course of action for draft night. Various reports suggest the Lakers could also go the other way: trade their pick for two lower-caliber rounds.

(Cover photo by Justin Casterline / .)