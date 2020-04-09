Lakers players remain in constant communication through the internet, after the coronavirus pandemic has forced the season to be suspended and to practice social distance.

Before the championship was suspended the Lakers were at the top of the Western Conference. Their 49-13 record, with a ticket to attend the postseason, was in part because they continually trained and spent time together.

They were subsequently placed in a 14-day self-isolation period after two unidentified players tested positive for the coronavirus and the team continues the social distancing, but they keep training through social networks.

Rob Pelinka, vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the teamHe said, “We work hard with our strength and conditioning personnel to make sure that physical training packages are delivered to players. “

He said that the trainings are carried out from a digital application that allows to be in contact in real time.

In a conference call with journalistsPelinka said that “this is a team that loved being together, whether on the bench, on the bus, in the locker room“

“They have great chemistry of being together. So They have tried to stay as connected as possible in the ways that they can, working together virtually. “

Pelinka, what He said that on his desk he has a quote from Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa: “Sport has the power to change the world”He believes that resuming the NBA season could hold everyone together once the coronavirus crisis is contained.

But He acknowledges that getting the wheels moving to return to play, either without fans or bringing all teams together in one place, as proposed by the major leagues, is still premature.

