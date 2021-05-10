The Lakers beat the Suns with a monstrous Davis

The Lakers needed this win. And long after the two tough losses in a row against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers. They beat Phoenix Suns (123-110), one of the coconuts this season of the Western Conference (second and already classified for the playoffs), a game that became excessively complicated in the fourth quarter after entering it with a +21 advantage (98-77). Escaping from play in is still a real possibility: They are just one win away from Portland with four games yet to be played for each of the two franchises.

And the calendar is as follows. The Angelenos visit New York to face the Knicks and Houston, and host Indiana. They close the course against New Orleans Pelicans. For their part, the Blazers meet the Rockets at home, and travel to Utah and Phoenix. They will say goodbye to the regular season in Denver. Make game.

Monstrous Davis

The Lakers won by tempering nerves in the last five minutes and without LeBron James one more day: it is the fourth game in a row that he has lost and his ankle still does not look good. They won with Marc Gasol on the court to resolve the mess, replacing a disastrous Andre Drummond in attack and defense, and with Caruso as master of ceremonies. And, above all, with a huge Anthony Davis. The power forward played his best game of the season. Had 42 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks and he gave many scares: he was hurt by his twin and flew off on more than one occasion. Every time he rolled down the court, the Angelenos fans held their breath.

Party action

Frank Vogel’s team shot out. Full of need. The first quarter was closed with a +11 (30-19) that foreshadowed a good day at Staples. In addition, it grew with the passing of the minutes. Everything seemed done with the arrival of the last 12 minutes despite pressure from Devin Booker (21 points) and Cameron Payne (24). However, the Suns rallied to the rhythm of Chris Paul (13 points and 10 assists) to get 7 to four minutes from the end. Good defensive actions, such as Caruso’s on Ayton, avoiding the pivot’s mate, and 5 points in a row from Davis (a beautiful back alley oop to close after a Marc-Caruso-him triangulation) left the victory in Los Angeles.