The Lakers are already in the well

The trip to Oregon was a step through the slaughterhouse almost assured for the Lakers, let’s start from there: back to back after losing to the Clippers, against a more rested rival and without LeBron James, without Dennis Schröder, without Talen Horton-Tucker (three playmakers), with Alex Caruso limping (foot problems) and Anthony Davis in doubt because of the problems after bad support that got him fast-track from the game against the Clippers. This is the season for the champion: everything that can go wrong, goes worse. More, of course, if you play in the West … and in the Pacific: Clippers, Blazers and Suns in four days when you are with few troops and less forces.

And the Lakers lost, as it was sung. But (final 106-101) they gave a lesson in courage and pride against some Blazers who won, because the occasion could not be more propitious, but they left many doubts, with that permanent feeling that the great leap has not come this time either and that we are watching the last games with Terry Sttots (in office since 2012) as coach. The game was big: according to ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index, a meter of all elements that influence the game), the Lakers had a 91% chance of avoiding play in with a win but only 18% with a defeat. That ratio was 80-26 for the locals. So there was enough at stake. After the game the thing is like this: Mavericks fifth at 39-28, Blazers sixth at 38-29, Lakers seventh at 37-30. The Blazers have the tiebreaker won to the Mavs and Lakers but end up playing in four days against the Jazz, Suns and Nuggets. So we’ll have to see what happens this week, but everything indicates that (eight defeats in the last ten games) the Lakers are no longer going to escape from play in, with a duel against the Suns tomorrow, still without LeBron (supposedly) and safe without Schröder.

And the first game of play in faces seventh against eighth, right now, and with many options to stay that way, Lakers vs Warriors. LeBron James vs Stephen Curry, again. Of course, when the NBA planned this plot twist between the regular season and the playoffs, it couldn’t have imagined anything louder; more magnetic, more media: better.

Weakened, the Lakers skimmed what would have been a small feat in Portland. They lacked a shred of attacking talent, surely a decent night at least from Kyle Kuzma (4 points, 2/11 shooting), who he missed a triple to tie with 43 seconds to go (at 100-97). Nor would a better performance of the referees, home and with several very clear and very questionable actions in the last quarter, have been bad for them. The final, a goaltending by Kuzma that only they saw and that avoided 94-92. Then came, for 97-90, a triple by Damian Lillard, who received a couple of cables in very fair or non-existent fouls. The point guard finished with 38 points, 7 assists and 5/9 in triples. As always the best of your team, accompanied by McCollum (21 points), Powell (19) and Nurkic (10 + 13 rebounds + 5 assists). The Blazers won, but their defense continues to keep them from being a truly serious contender.

For the Lakers there was good news, at least: Anthony Davis looked like Anthony Davis, almost for the first time since his return (he also played well against the Nuggets): 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and very good legs. They were joined by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 + 4 + 5) and a Caruso who played, diminished, an exciting game: 18 points, 6 rebounds and a huge defensive effort. In the usual strange center dance, Harrell did not play, Drummond disappointed (if such a thing is possible) in 22 minutes (4 points, 9 rebounds, 6 personals) and Marc Gasol played more than him (6 + 4). The champion taught the defense and the level of Davis that make it clear that he will always be on time if LeBron James returns in full (or in something that closely resembles him). But the season is over, the certainties do not exist and the reality, with almost no steering possible, is the play in. It’s what’s in this damn season.