The Lakers, against the ropes against a rest Jazz

Never give a game won or lost. It is the teaching of the Staples Center appointment between Lakers and Jazz. A victory looks very good in the classification and these two teams need to reach the objectives, some more pilgrims and others more ambitious, that they have right now. They had to play it in an extension, in which the locals won and took the duel 127-115, but giving fans a jab in the heart for half an hour of the Californian franchise while the opponents even enjoyed the transit.

The Jazz entered the game in a back-to-back after beating the Pacers, which caused a drastic decision: seeing the schedule, the possibilities and what Donovan Mitchell an ankle injury just started, it was the day to rest a little and play with the automatic pilot. Mitchell was joined by the other two all-stars on the team, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, such as absences for the game. The leader of the conference went without three starters to fight with the champion, who in addition to LeBron James and Anthony Davis neither could he count on Marc Gasol and his battered little finger. Pupal shock, some will think, but one clearly intentional and knowing that losing on this Saturday night was a lesser evil.

But, alas, the accounts fall apart easily in the best league in the world. Especially seeing how well everything turns out over a long period of time, as is the case with these Jazz. So much so that, after entering the fourth quarter losing by 14, a former Lakers like Jordan Clarkson scored a triple on the scoreboard with only 9.2 seconds left. The locals they had to save the furniture on the last play of regulation time and then, before an opponent already exhausted, give the lace in the five minutes of addition.

Ilyasova gave an early warning. He made three triples in a row and five in the first quarter. It was going to be a long night, but not as long as the Angelenos finally experienced. Those of Vogel, countering some flash of Clarkson and a well-worked but logically apathetic team in these circumstances, were taking control.

An example of how the Lakers’ light went out and darkness came: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points in the first half and did not do it again until the last minute and a half of the game. At halftime everything was even, but in the third period the reigning champions gave the good boost. Power plays by Drummond and Harrell, also a good alternation in the direction with Schröder and Caruso and five points in a row by Kuzma made the distance grow above ten.

But, as emphasized before, there was a fade to black. The Jazz, who were far away and did not have to make a great effort to fight the game, got in full thanks to the losses of the Lakers. Little by little, but giving a blow when they could. A huge block from Ilyasova to Kuzma and an English triple immediately followed by one, another Australian triple placed them up. The fear was real on the Los Angeles bench, who saw that a victory was slipping away from him. Despite the offensive rebounds, many failures. Clarkson, in an action carefully prepared by Snyder, hit the triple that put the Jazz two up with just under ten seconds to go. Schröder, who had courage throughout the day, entered a small rinse and put, with a tray, the level. That was the moment. In overtime, with the Jazz lost, there was not so much competition and the Lakers were able to close with a smile a commitment that put them on ties.