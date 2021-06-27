The Lake Club and locations to visit

A series is much more than its characters and the story they portray. Its packaging is essential, from the costumes to its stages. Until now, locations of ‘Elite’ were more limited, but in the season 4 there has been a leap in this regard. Surely you have hallucinated with him Club El Lago, center of a large part of the plots of the new chapters, and while you watched its protagonists enjoy themselves in this exclusive place, surely you have wondered where it is, if it exists or is it purely decorated. We can confirm that it is real and you can visit it. Activating GPS in 3,2,1 …

The Club El Lago is the meeting place for the characters, the restaurant where they organize family gatherings, dates and the great New Year’s Eve party. It is the perfect place to enjoy a pleasant day with unique views and is located in the ANDmbalse de Los Arroyos, located in El Escorial, Madrid. Actually, the restaurant is called El Náutico and has a part called El Kiosko del Agua, ideal for tasting tapas while enjoying the sun and water. In the menu you will find delicious gastro proposals at a good price.

It is not the only prominent place in this fourth season of ‘Elite’. Another of the key moments is the great dance organized by Philippe. The building in which it was filmed is the Fernán Núñez Palace, located on Calle Santa Isabel in the capital, very close to Atocha and headquarters of the Spanish Railways Foundation since 1985. The luxury of its rooms impresses with rugs and tapestries from the Royal Factory of Santa Bárbara, its replicas of Goya cardboard and its ceilings adorned with Baccarat crystal chandeliers.

Do you remember the appointment of Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Rebeca (Claudia Salas) in the heights? Their first kiss occurred on the roof of the Hotel Riu Plaza de España. If you want to see the city in all its splendor, this is the perfect place, have a drink and you will have Madrid at your feet, since it has a glass walkway that will make you feel floating in the same way as our favorite couple this season .

