Within the corporate policy of the almighty Disney there must be a single maxim: earn as much money as possible and if possible end the competition. A praiseworthy first part and a more debatable second part. They say that Tom Hopper dared to try to compete in dates against “The Lion King” with his musical “Cats”. The result of all is known, mercilessly slaughtering the “Helic cats”. To know what is true.

The case is that within the gear to generate more dollars, Disney + lands in Spain, with the healthy intention of competing with other more established streaming platforms. His main bet is a few exclusive series and movies and the classics of the parent company, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, seeking families, young people, teenagers and children as the target audience. One of those tapes that can only be seen here is the new version of “The Lady and the Tramp”, shot in real action with visual effects on animals. An option that has more and more presence and strength, because last year apart from the aforementioned “The Lion King” we could see “Aladdin” or “Dumbo” on the big screen. This premieres directly on television. And it is understood, because despite being a worthy technical product, it is far from the productions mentioned a few lines above. We imagine that this has been understood by Disney, which has commissioned the direction of Charlie Bean, an entertainer who until now only had as a feature film “Lego Ninjago”. His work is neat, although in more than a moment the CGI are noticed and are not credible.

In the script, everything is based on the idea that the company of the “Mickey Mouse” has always had: appeal to nostalgia and not disturb the power groups, thus avoiding criticism. “The Lady and the Tramp” achieves both, because in the first, as an example, they copy plan by plan the most famous sequence from the original from 1955, with the two dogs eating their plate of “spaghetti” with meatballs while the owner from the restaurant and his assistant serenades them. The story does not change too much, as it did in “Dumbo”, where Tim Burton’s vision prevailed over that of the executives. What does vary are the characters, because we have an interracial couple who have a girl instead of a boy, Asians and Hindus appear, the neighbor’s dog is Jacqueline and not Jock, the dog carrier’s car is stopped by “Reina” and no for “Sad”. Multiculturalism and female empowerment. The new times. Far from those of Walt Disney, a careful racist, you only have to see how they treated the crows from the original “Dumbo” or the delirious “Song of the South” (which, by the way, does not appear in the catalog to avoid offended viewers. Although it does not appear “The Dragon of the Lake of Fire”, one of the most transgressive Disney). A song that was very gracefully reproduced by Spike Lee in “Infiltrated in the KKKlan”, where members of the US supremacist group all watched Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” together or spoke of the hatred of blacks by the founder of a production company that Over the years it has established itself as the most important among all the American majors, be it in animation or fiction.

It seems clear that money has no ideology and with power everything can be forgotten, whether it is a debatable or abhorrent past. All for the sake of what is politically correct. As happened with Germany, to which a good part of its debt was forgiven after the Second World War, which made it possible to take off, difficult otherwise, and become the economic power that it is today, something that after the crash caused by The Covid-19 now denies the southern countries, with the desired “Coronabonos” or “Eurobonos” that would mitigate the labor and economic cataclysm expected in countries like Italy or Spain, being the most affected by the pandemic that came from China.

2020-04-10

