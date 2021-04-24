The ‘Ladies of (h) AMPA’ become the Power Rangers by the arrival of the 2nd season on Telecinco

There may not be a Spanish series right now with more nods and tributes to cinema and popular culture than ‘Señoras del (h) AMPA’. The fiction created by Carlos del Hoyo and Abril Zamora contains references to ‘Scream’, ‘El silencio de los corderos’ or ‘Breaking Bad’, among many other things, and now Mediaset has published the best “mash up” ever: Carabanchel’s vigilantes turned into Power Rangers.

[EXCLUSIVO REDES]

On Monday we premiered the second season of # SeñorasDelHampa? ¡A HAMPAMORFOSEARSE !? pic.twitter.com/Vrm52f6BWx ? Mediaset Spain (@mediasetcom) April 24, 2021

In this hitherto unpublished promo, Camona (Gloria Muñoz) becomes the mega-villain that Mayte (Toni Acosta), Lourdes (Malena Alterio), Virginia (Nuria Herrero) and Amparo (Mamen García) will have to face. But in order to defeat her they will have to resort to their superpowers and metamorphose into the … Power Rangers of Carabanchel. With the help of Zordon, that is, Anabel (Ainhoa ​​Santamaría).

A nostalgic promo delight that Telecinco has kept until now to celebrate the arrival of the second season on the television network. 13 episodes that end the series and are now available in full on Amazon Prime Video.

#SaveTheHampa

The fans of ‘Señoras del (h) AMPA’ are not very happy with the treatment that Telecinco has given to the series. After a first season with spotty audiences, the Mediaset chain seemed to lose hope in production and has kept the second season in a drawer until now.

Six months after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and with the two halves already available in streaming, ‘Ladies of (h) AMPA’ returns to Telecinco with only one weekend notice: on Friday they announced that it will be broadcast this Monday at eleven o’clock at night. A stormy hour that was also reserved for ‘The fair price’, a contest presented by Carlos Sobera that is not working too much in hearings.

And after this second season, if nothing changes, what was given is over. Despite the fact that the Mandarina production company had launched the development of a third season, Telecinco and Amazon Prime Video have decided not to renew the fiction, which has led fans to start a social media campaign with the hashtag #SaveTheHampa. See if they are as lucky as the fans of Zack Snyder and his #ReleasetheSnyderCut.