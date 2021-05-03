The lack of ‘chips’ in the car factories will last until the end of the year

THE WORLD

Madrid

Updated Monday, May 3, 2021 – 19:40

According to the consultancy IHS, 672,000 cars will be stopped globally this year due to the lack of supply of chips and Bloomberg estimates the losses at 50,000 million euros.

Assembly line at the Stellantis plant in ZaragozaRal Blanco “The car must continue to be the center of the mobility industry” Production Decrease of 12.5% ​​until March

The semiconductor crisis that has caused a shortage of these components worldwide has no prospect of being resolved until the end of this year. According to Expansin, the factories of Seat in Martorell, Volkswagen in Landaben, Stellantis in Vigo and Figueruelas (Zaragoza), Mercedes-Benz in Vitoria and Ford in Almussafes, have already applied ERTE and production cuts due to the shortage of semiconductors. Until March, production in Spain had fallen by 12.5%, precisely due to the lack of chips, among other reasons.

At the same time, factories are pulling flexibility to make the vehicles that incorporate the least amount of chips, those with the least added value. Hence, the Seat Arona and Ibiza were the best-selling models last April in the Spanish brand.

The crisis is affecting European and American manufacturers worldwide. For now, Hyundai and Kia dodge this crisis; while Japanese brands suffer from it more lightly. In fact, Ford announced last week that it was stopping production of a myth, the F-150 Series pickup, the best-selling model in America for 40 years. And he explained that his adjusted profit will be reduced by $ 6 billion this year. According to the IHS consultancy, 672,000 cars will be stopped globally this year due to the lack of supply of chips and Bloomberg estimates the losses at 50,000 million euros for automobile groups.

Unofficially, Many car companies believe that the mainly Chinese chip giants have turned their backs on Western manufacturers. At the same time, they acknowledge that large technology companies have stockpiled these semiconductors during confinement, paying a premium and monopolizing their production.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

