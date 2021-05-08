The lack of autonomy and recharging points, the price and the bureaucracy, brakes in the expansion of the electric vehicle

SILVIA FERNNDEZ

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 22:49

The autonomy, the number of existing recharging points and the useful life of the batteries in electric vehicles, whose cost is still very high, are key to its popularization and to the improvement in sales.



The development of charging points and better batteries will be key to the future of ecological vehicles

There is nothing more upsetting for any child than to see their favorite toy stop working because its batteries have run out. The solution, at least, is fast and cheap: they put new ones and that’s it. The limitation of the autonomy of electric cars has been and continues to be the main barrier to their massive implementation. Until recently, the use of these vehicles was not outlined beyond the city; today, the autonomies of 400 kilometers are a reality. It has grown remarkably in recent years and is expected to continue growing substantially, says the director of the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive), Arturo Prez de Luca.

The key lies in technological development, which is unparalleled in the field of batteries, says Javier Martnez Ros, director of Sustainable Mobility at EDP in Spain. The automotive sector maintains a solid commitment to offer the most efficient and most autonomous, he adds.

LITHIUM IONS

Lithium-ion batteries, as Luca Prez tells us, are the ones that are achieving these developments. The challenge is becoming less and less because new chemicals are arriving capable of providing greater energy density in the same weight and size.

The director of Aedive details that important advances are expected thanks to the solid electrolyte batteries and, also, to new chemistry such as those of fluoride ions. The lithium-sulfur battery is also under development (it could be on the market soon), which promises autonomy close to 1,000 kilometers.

To make electric cars more affordable, according to Jos Luis Gata, Head of After-Sales Market at the automobile intelligence expert company Solera, it would be vital to be able to manufacture electric cars or at least batteries in Spain.

On the other hand, Martnez considers that, together with the improvements in the cost of manufacturing the batteries, the new developments will make the electric car the best option in a very short time in terms of autonomy and also savings.

Increasing autonomy is key, and for the director of EDP, it is making the electric car begin to be an alternative to the first car of a family. However, this autonomy is linked to two issues related to charging: speed and existing charging points.

Increasing autonomy is as essential as reducing recharging times so as not to delay trips, says Gata.

CHARGING POINTS

The expansion of charging points and the possibility of implanting them in the domestic environment are essential issues for the popularization of these low-polluting vehicles. The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) recently published a list of 16 measures to increase the charging infrastructure. Aedive estimates that it is growing, although in Spain we suffered a delay due to the regulations on freight managers, which were approved in 2011.

This regulation paralyzed investments for eight years, but has been replaced and the government has set a target of 100,000 charging points over the next four years. This goal for 2023 is linked to the impulse of the electric car, summarizes Martnez.

As for charging at home, companies like EDP have launched services to respond to this need. But the person in charge of Solera believes that in Spain the buildings are not prepared. Perhaps we should take advantage of European funds to advance in this matter, he adds.

ADMINISTRATIVE BARRIERS

On the other hand, Prez de Luca advocates breaking down administrative barriers, specifically, obtaining permits and licenses. And it is that the director of EDP affirms that The main deciding factor for a potential buyer of an electric is its daily use and having guarantees of being able to charge your vehicle.

However, there is a problem in the medium term that is even more difficult to solve. The battery of an electric car has an average cost of around 11,000 euros, although depending on its performance it can widely exceed 20,000 euros, recognizes Gata. Y This is no longer as easy as replacing batteries: it is so expensive that, for now, it discourages most motorists from switching to the electric car.

