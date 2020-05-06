The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has been proud this Tuesday through your Twitter account of the amount of benefits that the Government will have to face, about 5.2 million. Both his ministry and the one chaired by José Luis Escrivá have left the explanation of the Social Security affiliation and registered unemployment data for April to the second-in-command, revealing an unprecedented blow to the Spanish labor market as consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

However, it is surprising that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has been proud because in April there are 5.2 million people who receive unemployment benefits. “In April 3,333,700 new benefits were recognized, reaching a total of 5,197,451 paid benefits, a historical figure that reveals the increase in social protection, articulated by this Government, and which highlights the work of SEPE”, has been the minister’s tweet.

In April 3,333,700 new benefits were recognized, reaching a total of 5,197,451 paid benefits, a historical figure that reveals the increase in social protection, articulated by this Government, and which highlights the work of @empleo_SEPE. #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/c878cnXbP4 – Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) May 5, 2020

In addition, the minister has shared a video showing how the Executive boasts of the work carried out by the office of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), highlighting that its employees have worked «day, night and weekends included»To ensure these benefits. Undoubtedly, this statement does not cease to surprise, especially when thousands of users have criticized that the lines and the attention of the SEPE have collapsed, and many affected have not yet received their service.

Also, remember that Yolanda Díaz has been one of the staunch defenders of timekeeping, while his own ministry boasts that SEPE officials have worked tirelessly. Since Díaz took his position, he has defended the need to reinforce time control in companies and make workers’ working hours more flexible. However, at SEPE, a body that reports to it, it does not mind that overtime is done instead of reinforcing the workforce properly.

SEPE

The collapse of SEPE has prevented nearly four million of Spaniards affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) collect your subsidy until April. After two months of waiting, there are still citizens who have not received the benefit and do not know if they will do so in May.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz’s portfolio, has designed a section to check the status of unemployment benefits from ERTE. That is, if the employment file has been accepted and if you can receive the benefit on May 10. A service that thousands of users criticized this Monday that after several attempts, did not work.

critics

Immediately the minister’s tweet has been filled with responses in which many users they criticized Díaz for showing off the situation, both due to current unemployment figures and the management of benefits being carried out. Some of those affected who have been in an ERTE since last March, have not yet received a single euro from the Government.