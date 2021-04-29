The La Liga Delegate Commission deals with the return of the public to the stadiums

04/29/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Yesterday Wednesday the Commission Delegate from the league to address the return to the stadiums of the fans in this league championship final.

As we already told yesterday, La Liga has proposed to the CSD and own Ministry the possibility of being able to carry out a gradual return of the fans. The initial intention would be to start in the matchday 35, scheduled for May 8 and 9 and coinciding with the end of the State of Alarm, decreed in October.

The other possibility is that this opening took place in the last two days, where there will also be a unified schedule in the First Division. We are always talking about a capacity between 10% and up to 25%.

The League continues to await the response of the Ministry and Health, which are the ones who have the powers. The employer has a protocol already planned for almost a year. The normal thing is that, once they have the OK to return, LaLiga reunites the First and Second Division Boards to inform you of this return and the entry into force of the protocol that, as announced last night by the chain COPE, the employers will send to the clubs next Monday.

Miguel Ángel Gil returns after the Super League mess

This meeting has seen the return of Miguel Angel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, in his capacity as vice president of the First Division of the employer’s own association.

Despite his resignation announced a week ago, Atlético de Madrid did not attend last Thursday’s meeting called by the League as a result of the Super League and where all the professional football clubs attended except the three involved in this project: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid Y Barcelona.

At the meeting, Miguel Ángel Gil explained to the clubs of the Delegate Commission why the rojiblanco team accepted this proposal. A position that, despite what happened, will continue to be held by Gil, renewed after the re-election of Javier Tebas in the presidency, and which he assumed when Clemente Villaverde left the rojiblanca discipline to join Getafe.