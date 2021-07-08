The LA Galaxy remains with the victory against FC Dallas (3-1)

07/08/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

The Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him FC Dallas this thursday in the StubHub Center. The LA Galaxy wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 0-2 loss in the previous match against the Sporting Kansas City. Regarding the Frisco team, the FC Dallas reaped a two-way tie against the Vancouver Whitecaps, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Los Angeles team is third, while the FC Dallas he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Los Angeles team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Raveloson in the 18th minute. LA Galaxy, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 with a goal of Cabral in the 28th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

The second period started on the right foot for the Los Angeles team, which increased their difference with a goal from Zubak at 52 minutes. Frisco’s team cut distances through a bit of Rockrose in minute 71. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 3-1 in the light.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the Los Angeles team they jumped from the bench Saldana, Williams, Dunbar and Drack to replace Victor Vazquez, Zubak, Cabral, Lletget Y Grandsir, while the changes by the visiting team were Quignon, Obrián, Rockrose, Schön Y Pomykal, which entered through Acosta, John nelson, Twumasi, Pepi Y Jesus Ferreira.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Galaxy (Nick depuy) and three to FC Dallas (Twumasi, Cerrillo Y Obrián).

With this victory, the team of Greg vanney ranked third with 24 points, occupying a qualifying spot for a playoff spot for the title, at the end of the duel, while the team led by Luchi gonzalez he ranked eleventh with 11 points.

Data sheetLA Galaxy:Bond, Nick Depuy, Raveloson, Villafaña, Araujo, Lletget (Drack, min.94), Klještan, Víctor Vázquez (Saldana, min.55), Cabral (Dunbar, min.94), Grandsir and Zubak (Williams, min.71 )FC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer, Burgess, Bressan, John Nelson (Obrián, min.46), Che, Acosta (Quignon, min.46), Cerrillo, Jesús Ferreira (Pomykal, min.77), Hollingshead, Twumasi (Jara, min.65) and Pepi (Schön, min.75)Stadium:StubHub CenterGoals:Raveloson (1-0, min. 18), Cabral (2-0, min. 28), Zubak (3-0, min. 52) and Jara (3-1, min. 71)