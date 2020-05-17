The athletic Joao Felix, in solo training this Friday. THE COUNTRY

Within the strict protocol that all the First and Second Division clubs have adopted on the return to training, a special agent has sneaked in. LaLiga match managers, who regularly attend matches to ensure compliance with the rules, have become inspectors, watchmen that footballers and coaches meet the rules to minimize the risk of contagion. Once started individual sessions, his is the only marking that can be seen in a sports city. Although, yes, from a distance.

It was Javier Aguirre, coach of Leganés, who put them in focus when he said that the inspector who was monitoring the training of his team prohibited a physical trainer, Pol Lorente, from using an amplifier to address the players. “They told him that he couldn’t use that pot,” complained Aguirre, who also acknowledged that his presence changes “from day to day.” “The man is there, he does his job. He is very nice, but he watches everything “, settled the Mexican.

The technician’s version was immediately nuanced by his own club and LaLiga, who pointed out that the inspector only recommended to Lorente not to use “malicious expressions”, since the training was being recorded to distribute it to the media.

“The other day he was asked if we could put on music, since the players were doing resistance exercises alone and it was good for them to cheer up. We put rock’n’roll on full blast and he didn’t tell us anything, ”they point out from another Primera club. “He doesn’t sit in the stands and he watches the training. He moves around the facility, checks that everything is in order and answers questions … Anyone who has had it in Valdebebas has to be doing a few kilometers these days, “they add.

Each of these inspectors was assigned one of the 42 clubs. A week before the start of training they were already in the sports cities to make sure that the procedures were in accordance with the protocol and to be aware of how the arrival of the footballers was going to be organized. Now, dressed in suits and ties, they represent the only strange element in facilities converted into fortresses and the link between the employers and the teams.

Initial warning

“He is like a policeman checking that we wear masks and gloves, that everything is disinfected when used or that we keep our distance, but it contributes positively. We try to help, because for them to be behind us all day should not be comfortable either ”, explains the member of a technical staff. “A couple of days ago he scolded us because there was a moment when two couples were about to meet in the gym. That did not sit well with him, he controls everything to the smallest detail ”, he adds.

There is consensus among the clubs in valuing their figure, which they see as a kind of firewall for any temptation to move faster than protocol dictates. “At first, both parties could look at each other with a little more suspicion, but he could see that we are aware of strictly complying with all the rules and we see that he is here to help us,” says Martos, who acknowledges that the situation is It has normalized over the days. “Now the boys are confident and ask him from a distance: ‘Hey, this is well done, right?’ Or ‘Why can’t I do this,” he says.

“When he arrived, he warned us that, even if we had a good relationship, if there was anything negative he would notify it,” says the head of the medical services for a set of half the table. “When we did the tests the first day, which was something new for everyone, we were a bit late. As we were involved, the same inspector was running to call the footballer who was waiting his turn in the car. If it were not for the suit, it would seem like one more, although we are clear about its function, ”he says as an anecdote.

A function that has just begun and that will last, at least, until the return of the competition, when the inspectors put aside their new role to return to their usual work, but in the strangest way possible: with the stands empty.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe