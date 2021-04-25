The Kuga Hybrid has no limits, not even mileage

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

At a time like the present, both the arrival of new models and the start of production of these in Spanish territory are celebrated. For this reason, the appearance of the variant Ford Kuga Hybrid deserves double mention. The Almussafes plant, in Valencia, will be in charge of assembling this SUV with an adventurous spirit and sustainable soul, which uses self-charging hybrid technology. This system combines, and switches automatically, from the gasoline engine to the electric motor, offering up to 1,000 kilometers of autonomy. In terms of performance, we are talking about a joint power of 190 hp together with a Power-Split automatic transmission and the option to integrate the intelligent all-wheel drive AWD.

East Kuga Hybrid is one of 17 electrified models that the firm intends to launch in the old continent before 2022. The best? Almost the entire manufacturing process is carried out in the Valencian plant, also the advanced lithium-ion battery packs, which involved an investment of 24 million euros in facilities. Undoubtedly, and Renault’s commitment to national factories confirmed this, Spain and its workers are on the minds of European executives. As does the idea of ​​sustainable and environmentally responsible mobility, something to which the complete Kuga range aims to do its bit with the 48V EcoBlue Hybrid and plug-in hybrid variant.

All this without giving up the comfort and dynamism section, something in which the choice of the AWD all-wheel drive system will be key. In addition, this hybrid Kuga will be for sale in the finishes Titanium, ST Line, ST Line X and Vignale, the top of the range and more elegant. All of them incorporate the FordPass Connect as standard, which introduces a series of telematic functions through the telephone and the FordPass appsuch as door opening, remote start or car location. The 8-inch touch screen with SYNC 3 infotainment system. A technology that is extrapolated to safety and next-generation assistants: adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane centering, among others.