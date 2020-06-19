TO Paige Spiranac is known as the ‘Kournikova’ of golf, comparing it with the one who was a Russian tennis player due to her physical resemblance. The one that for many is the sexiest golfer has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, who delights with suggestive photos in which he boasts of a great body and also with the occasional blow.

The American is in the news during the last hours also due to some risque statements that have revolutionized social networks, since the athlete has revealed that she usually competes without underwear: « I don’t normally wear underwear, but it is because I wear shorts and they are too many layers if you have everything on. I generally wear built-in shorts for my skirts or just wear shorts… but not underwear, ”she said on the ‘Playing A Round’ podcadst.

The golfer also went very viral during the confinement of the coronavirus with a ‘breast putt’ that caused a sensation on Instagram, and she usually speaks clearly when it comes to her personal life. « The men went out with me for golf lessons. It happened for a long time. I was desperate and I wanted those guys to like me. One of those men was very attractive and flirted with me … But our only dates were to give golf lessons. He told me he had a girlfriend … six months later! ».

« People always warn you not to take those kinds of photos. It sounds like a fun and sexy idea, but is it worth the risk? Many of us have done it, « he says. Paige Spiranac, who denounces that she has been rejected from a tournament « because of my cleavage ».