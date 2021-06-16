The Kospi sets a new record for optimism about the recovery in the US

SEOUL, Jun 16 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, rose 0.62% this Wednesday and scored a new all-time high, after investors launched into purchases on optimism about economic recovery in the United States.

The Kospi advanced 20.05 points, to stand at 3,278.68 units, in a session in which 15.9 trillion won (11.74 billion euros) were moved.

The Kosdaq Tech Stock Index added 0.11%, or 1.12 points, to 998.49 integers.

The South Korean stock market today chained its fifth earnings session thanks to investor optimism about the recovery of the US economy, fueled by the release this week of favorable industrial production data.

The Asian stock market rose hopefully due to the good pace of the Covid-19 vaccination in the North American country, which investors hope will boost the post-pandemic economic recovery and with it South Korea’s exports to the United States.

The South Korean square maintained the rate and chained three record sessions for the Kospi despite the setback on Wall Street awaiting clues on the movements of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will conclude its monthly meeting in the coming hours.

Technological Samsung Electronics, a national benchmark, advanced 1.1% and the country’s second chip maker, SK hynix, gained 0.78%.

South Korea’s leading carmaker Hyundai Motor was up 1.05 and its subsidiary Kia Motors up 0.79%; while the auto components manufacturer Hyundai Mobis added 0.17%.

Cosmetics firm AmorePacific climbed 0.71% and the largest national internet provider Naver rose 1.03% following reports that its consortium with E-Mart is running as the preferred bidder for eBay Korea.

The discount store chain E-Mart, for its part, experienced a 3.42% revaluation in its shares.

The local currency, the won, was down 0.20 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,117.20 won at the close of the session.

