The Kospi rises 0.8% encouraged by the US investment plan

Seoul, Apr 2 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange ended today with an advance of 0.82% in its main indicator, the Kospi, and reached its maximum in six weeks encouraged by the new multimillion-dollar investment plan in the United States.

The Kospi gained 25.4 points and reached 3,112.8 integers, its maximum since last February 17, while the Kosdaq technological index advanced 4.31 points or 0.45%, to 970.09 integers, in a day in which 11,700 million dollars were moved.

Optimism returned to the park in Seoul after the US president unveiled a $ 2.25 trillion plan on Wednesday to modernize the US economy and win over China, creating jobs and cutting carbon emissions along the way.

Investors are confident that this new stimulus program will contribute to the global recovery, as well as the good prospects for the presentation of corporate results for South Korean companies.

The tech giant and local market benchmark Samsung Electronics closed 2.29% up, and the country’s second largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, gained 0.36%.

The automotive sector led the day’s gains, thanks to expectations of a rebound in sales in the first quarter of the year. South Korean leader Hyundai Motor rose 6.6%.

In the pharmaceutical sector, LG Chem appreciated 1.1%, while Samsung Biologics did it 0.4%.

