The Kospi rises 0.38% due to Powell’s moderate stance on the rate hike

SEOUL, Jun 23 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul stock exchange, the Kospi, rose 0.38% this Wednesday, after the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, showed a stance conservative towards rising interest rates.

The Kospi advanced 12.31 points, to stand at 3,276.19 integers, in a session in which 17.4 trillion won (12,830 million euros) were moved.

The Kosdaq technology stock index added 0.48% or 4.90 points, to 1,016.46 units.

Powell’s recent remarks at a congressional appearance, in which he opined that the rise in inflation is temporary and favored a cautious approach to rate hikes, stabilized US Treasury yields and dissipated some fear of an early withdrawal of stimuli.

The Fed has indicated that it intends to start raising rates in 2023, although some of its members of the hard branch advocate advancing that framework until 2022, which has raised concerns about a potential withdrawal before the expected of the economic stimuli. adopted by the entity as a result of the pandemic.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the South Korean stock market, rose 0.12% and the shares of the second largest national chip maker, SK hynix, appreciated 1.64%.

South Korea’s main internet provider, Naver, soared 8.31% and its titles reached a record price, like those of its rival Kakao, after a 6.6% appreciation.

Pharmaceutical Samsung Biologics advanced 1.3%.

South Korea’s largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor, added 0.62%, while chemical company LG Chem fell 0.83%.

The local currency, the won, lost 5.80 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,137.70 won at the close of the session.

(c) . Agency