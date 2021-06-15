The Kospi index rises 0.2% to a new consecutive high

SEOUL, Jun 15 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, rose 0.2% this Tuesday, scoring for the second consecutive day a new all-time high, driven by optimism around the meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed)

The Kospi advanced 6.5 points, to 3,258.63 integers, in a session in which 14.5 trillion won (10,600 million euros) were moved, awaiting the end of a meeting that will decide the monetary policy of the largest economy in the world.

For its part, the Kosdaq technology securities index fell 0.04% and closed at 997.37 units.

The tech and chemical sectors accounted for the biggest gains on the South Korean stock market, following the good results of the Nasdaq index on Wall Street.

Benchmark Samsung Electronics advanced 0.5% and the country’s second-largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, rose 1.18%.

South Korea’s main internet provider, Naver, was unchanged, while its main rival, Kakao, advanced 1.4%. Pharmaceutical Samsung Biologics fell 1.29%.

South Korea’s main automotive manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, was devalued by 0.42% after announcing, the previous day, a temporary suspension of the operations of its US plant due to the shortage of chips, and the chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.85%.

The local currency, the won, lost 0.3 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,117 won at the close of the session.

