The Kospi increases a 0.39% encouraged by the efficacy of the vaccine against variants

SEOUL, Jun 30 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, rose 0.39% this Wednesday, encouraged by optimism at the announcement of a US pharmaceutical company that ensures that its vaccine is effective against variants of covid-19.

The Kospi advanced 12.74 points, to stand at 3,299.42 integers, in a session in which 13.6 trillion won (10,345 million euros) were moved.

For its part, the Kosdaq technology securities index added 0.72% or 7.41 points, to 1,029.93 units.

The South Korean stock market recovered after several consecutive days of decline due to caution on the part of investors in the face of concern about the global expansion of variants of the virus and a rebound in cases of covid-19 in the Asian country.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the local market, fell 0.37%, while the second largest chip manufacturer in the country, SK hynix, advanced 2%.

South Korea’s top internet provider Naver gained 1.46%, and pharmacist Samsung Biologics lost 0.59%.

The South Korean automobile company Hyundai Motor closed unchanged, after having yielded 0.62% in the previous day; but the chemical firm LG Chem again pointed to a rise of 1.31%.

The local currency, the won, was down 1.65 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,130.15 won at the close of the session.

