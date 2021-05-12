The Kospi falls 1.49% due to fear of an upward trend in inflation

SEOUL, May 12 (EFE) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 1.49% this Wednesday due to investors’ fear of an increase in inflation that will motivate the relaxation of economic stimulus measures in United States.

The Kospi fell 47.77 points, to 967.10 units, in a session in which 22.2 trillion won (16,270 million euros / 19,750 million dollars) were moved.

The Kosdaq technology stock index lost 1.18%, or 11.51 points, to 967.10 integers.

The South Korean stock market opened lower dragged by the losses on Wall Street in the face of expectations of an increase in inflation that could motivate early rate hikes and the end of economic stimuli activated to alleviate the prolonged impact of the covid-19 pandemic .

Foreign investors were the main driver of the decline in Seoul, with net sales volume not seen since the end of February, worth 2.69 trillion won (19.72 billion euros / 23.93 billion dollars).

Among the largest capitalization firms in the domestic stock market, Samsung Electronics fell 1.48% and the second largest South Korean chipmaker, SK hynix, fell 2.85%.

Shares of the main internet provider on the peninsula, Naver, were devalued by 1.72% and those of its competitor Kakao by 1.31%.

Chemical company LG Chem plunged 5.27% and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.25%.

The largest South Korean pharmaceutical company, Celltrion, lost 2.96%, while Samsung Biologics gained 4.77%.

South Korea’s top automaker, Hyundai Motor, was also among the day’s winners, up 0.44%.

The local currency, the won, was down 5.10 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,124.70 won at the close of the session.

