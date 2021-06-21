The Kospi falls 0.83% due to the aggressive tone of the Fed on the rise in rates

Seoul, Jun 21 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 0.83% this Monday due to concerns about the aggressive tone of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) that suggests a rise of interest rates ahead of schedule.

The Kospi fell 27.14 points, to stand at 3,240.79 units, in a session in which 17.1 trillion won (12.7 billion euros) were moved.

The Kosdaq technology stock index fell 0.48% or 4.89 points to 1,010.99 units.

The South Korean stock market opened lower after investors became uneasy about the Fed’s ongoing discussions about its interest rate hike agenda.

At the end of its monthly meeting on monetary policy last week, the entity advocated raising inflation forecasts for this year and bringing forward to 2023 the date on which the withdrawal of financial stimuli could begin.

But shortly after, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of the Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, was in favor of advancing the rise in late 2022, triggering fears among South Korean investors to an even more anticipated rise.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear before the US Congress on Tuesday.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the national market, fell 0.75% and the second largest chip manufacturer in the country, SK hynix, fell 2.01%.

South Korea’s top internet provider Naver lost 0.25%, but drugmaker Samsung Biologics was up 2.15%.

The main car manufacturer in the peninsula, Hyundai Motor, fell 0.85% and rechargeable battery manufacturer Samsung SDI advanced 1.04%.

The local currency, the won, lost 2.40 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,134.70 won at the close of the session.

