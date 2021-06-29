The Kospi falls 0.46% due to fear of new variants of the virus

Seoul, Jun 29 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul stock market, the Kospi, fell 0.46% this Tuesday due to fears about the spike in infections in the country and the new variants of the covid virus.

The Kospi fell 15.21 points, to stand at 3,286.68 integers, in a session in which 14.2 trillion won (10,774 million euros) were moved.

For its part, the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 0.45% or 4.61 points, to 1,022.52 units.

For the second consecutive day, investors moved cautiously in the South Korean market due to concern about the global expansion of variants such as the delta and a rebound in cases of covid-19 in the Asian country.

The financial, technology and steel sectors led the losses.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the local market, fell 1.1%, while the second largest chip manufacturer in the country, SK hynix, lost 0.79%.

South Korea’s top internet provider Naver fell 0.86%, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.36%.

The steel group Posco lost 1.98%, and the financial group KB also lost 1.92%

South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor lost 0.62%, but chemical firm LG Chem posted a 1.08% gain.

The local currency, the won, was up 1.8 points against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,128.5 won at the close of the session.

(c) . Agency