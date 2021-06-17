The Kospi falls 0.42% after five consecutive days on the rise

Seoul, Jun 17 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 0.42% this Thursday after five consecutive days of rise, after the meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the United States. .

The Kospi fell 13.72 points, to stand at 3,264.96 units, in a session in which 14.4 trillion won (10,893 million euros) were moved.

The Kosdaq technology stock index added 0.52% or 5.23 points to 1,003.72 in a mixed session.

After five days of record highs on the South Korean market, encouraged by investors ‘optimism in the United States’ economic recovery, the Fed announced last Wednesday its plan to advance the withdrawal of stimuli and raise interest rates in 2023.

The technological Samsung Electronics, the national benchmark, fell 1.1% and the country’s second chip maker, SK hynix, fell 2.32%.

The main Internet operator, Naver, lowered the value of its shares by 0.38%, but its rival Kakao, appreciated by 3.5%, reaching a new record.

South Korea’s top vehicle maker Hyundai Motor fell 1.25% while chemical industry leader LG Chem was up 3.34%.

The local currency, the won, fell after the Fed’s announcement by 13.2 against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,130.4 won at the close of the session.

