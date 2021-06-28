The Kospi closes flat for fear of a rebound of the virus in the country

Tokyo, Jun 28 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul stock market, the Kospi, barely registered a slight rise of 0.01% this Monday in an almost flat close, due to fears of a rebound of the virus in the country.

The Kospi advanced 0.24 points, to stand at 3,303.08 integers, in a session in which 13.5 trillion won (10,008 million euros) were moved.

In contrast, the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 0.61% or 6.21 points to 1,018.34 units.

Investors chose to reap profits due to concerns about a new outbreak of Covid-19 cases, breaking the streak of strong rises and an all-time high on the South Korean stock market during the week.

The technology and auto sectors reaped the main losses while financial assets and insurance companies led the advances.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the local market, rose 0.38%, while the second largest chip manufacturer in the country, SK hynix, fell 1.95%.

South Korea’s main internet provider, Naver, fell 0.49% and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics fell 0.71%.

South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor also lost 0.82% and chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.95%.

The local currency, the won, fell 2.6 units against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,130.3 won at the close of the session.

(c) . Agency