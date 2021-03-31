The Kosovo anthem sounded without problems in the match against Spain

03/31/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The thorny issue of the Spain-Kosovo protocol was efficiently solved by the Spanish Football Federation. The Spanish Government had given slogans so that the two teams were not equated as a nation since Kosovo is not a state recognized by Spain. The FEF fine thread so that this does not happen and at the same time the protocols dictated by FIFA will be respected.

On the video scoreboards, the name of Spain or Kosovo did not appear. Only the two shields of their respective federations were seen. In the same way, when the lineups were presented by public address they spoke of the “Kosovar team”, without adding terms such as national team or country.

Finally, the hymns were announced saying that sthey would listen to “those of the party”, without naming any of the two contenders. The anthems of Kosovo and Spain sounded normally and the game was played leaving controversies behind.