The Korean Zombie claims title after beating Dan Ige

“I’m ready to be a champion,” Jung Chan-sung, better known as The Korean Zombie, was so blunt. The Korean had just defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 and 49-46) in the main event at UFC Las Vegas 29 and seized his moment. He had said in the preview that if he won he was ready “for the next level” and he wanted to be consistent. He won with ease and deserves to keep moving forward until that joke. The pen is very busy, you may have to wait, but your message was clear.

The fight was entertaining and Korean Zombie was the one who commanded. He also did it in a first round of study, but in which he had a takedown in his favor. In the second the Korean connected his hands very well. The right wing was hurting Ige. The American tried to react by taking the fight to the ground, but it was Chan-Sung who ended up dominating on the ground.

He had just discovered the path and empowered it. In the third round he was close to submission, he could even have painted 10-8, but it wasn’t like thatí. Ige was still inside the fight and tried to win it. He was more aggressive. That made him land better punches, but Korean Zombie is an ‘old dog’ and he knew how to take the fight to the ground, a facet in which he completely dominated to certify the fight. Of course, in the final round he conceded heavy hands. Good victory and now you must dream.