The Korean Zombie and his move to the “next level”

Jung Chan-sung is a name that for many more casual MMA fans may go unnoticed, but when quoting The Korean Zombie everything changes. It is the same, but his nickname of war awakens great empathy in the fans. He always puts on a show and every fight is highly anticipated. This Saturday, in the star of UFC Las Vegas 29, He returns to the Octagon and does so with various goals on his head. He faces Dan Ige, number eight in the ranking of the pen. A win would put the Korean, four on that list, at the “next level”, as he himself has stated.

Despite their good ranking, The Korean Zombie come with a spotty streak. Of his last six fights, he has won three and lost another three. At last, against Brian Ortega, he came after two wins. Another victory would have led to the title, as he has done with Ortega, so the Korean knows that beating Ige is crucial to dreaming of gold. Must win and wait. For his part, Ige also arrives in a situation in which he can only win. Against Calvin Kattar, a six-game winning streak was halted. He already got over that stumble in March, against Gavin Tucker (he knocked him out in the first round), and now he wants to show that he can grow more.

Nobody clarifies in betting and is that equality is maximum. They are two very complete fighters and with rhythm, so a very intense fight is expected during the 25 minutes for which it is agreed. There may be a completion earlier, in fact it is likely. None noted for their great punch (The Korean Zombie does it on the ground, as he has finished 50% of his opponents), but they have a hand and stamina. A war, that is the best forecast that can be made. When a battle is looming few cabals can be made, you just have to wait and enjoy. The fighter who chooses the best plan and makes no mistakes will go to the next level.