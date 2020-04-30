The Korean version of Valentín Elizalde goes viral on Tik Tok | INSTAGRAM

We well know that currently TikTok has become one of the most popular and favorite social networks for users who use the internet on a regular basis. To such an extent that millions of Internet users are already participating in creating and sharing videos to entertain the community there.

Well, this is the case of a young Korean man who decided to imitate the beloved by the Mexican people, Valentin Elizalde, with the song “Go now”. But that’s not all, because this version is Korean, circulates on the networks and has left thousands speechless.

And even more surprising, said individual is a teacher of his native language, at the preparatory and university level, whom we can find in his TikTok as @ Lili.lele.mx, where we can find the funny video that quickly became popular.

In the clip we can see that the boy was characterized as much as possible to the well-known Mexican singer, with a striped shirt and, as expected, he is shown wearing a hat.

While playing the track of the song, he begins to sing in Korean, and the subtitles appear on the screen, placed at the top, since he decided to sing the famous song of the “Golden Rooster” in his native language and not in Spanish, as is the original song.

This clip, which has a certain dramatic touch, because the lyrics deserve it, the young high school teacher makes an interpretation of the song with a lot of feeling, because when singing it emotionally closes his eyes and makes endless gestures showing that the lyrics hurt him in the background and it is appreciated that he also enjoys the song a lot.

You can also see a small and perhaps even shy dance to the rhythm of the band. Without a doubt it is a different version to the one we all know, however, it is very creative on his part, since it obviously took his time to translate all the lyrics and arrange it so that this translation would fit perfectly with the music.

