The Koenigsegg Jesko starts production and presents a special unit

Until about three decades ago the supercar segment was covered by firms such as Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche or Ferrari. However, the birth of brands like Koenigsegg o Pagani has turned the pen “upside down” where these roosters strutted. If we add to this that the electrification of the automobile sector has benefited the arrival of brands like the Croatian Rimac, it makes things get hot, more than hot.

One of the supercars that we liked the most, by concept and rage is the Koenigsegg Jesko. In case you don’t know (or have forgotten) the first time we saw him officially was at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. In addition, another curious fact has to do with his denomination. More than anything, because it serves as a tribute to the father of the founder of the firm since they share a name. Now, he starts his production with this sweet surprise.

This Koenigsegg Jesko is a pre-production unit finished in Tang Orange Pearl with silver and carbon fiber accents

The first, and for now, only one-off that we have known from Koenigsegg Jesko was the Red Cherry Edition. With this unit they wanted to satisfy the demand of a very special customer channeled through a specific dealer. But now we are facing a Pre-production Jesko who wants us not to forget the color palette of the original Koenigsegg CCR. To do this, he dresses in Tang Orange Pearl with details in silver and carbon fiber.

If you are attracted by the color combination of the exterior and the different decorations, you will like the interior even more. First of all, because it combines materials such as carbon fiber, the Alcantara or premium leather. But also, behind the sports wheel we have a SmartCluster instrument cluster inspired by racing. Already, in the center, is the touch screen, SmartCenter, to control the infotainment system or the climate control.

According Statement from CEO and Founder Christian von Koenigsegg…

“We are very excited to show this pre-series Jesko together with the start of production of the 125 cars of clients Jesko and Jesko Absolut. As part of our gradual expansion, Jesko’s pre-assembly begins in an expanded 10,000-square-meter facility. “

If you like what you see, we have bad news. As we said, this unit of the Koenigsegg Jesko is pre-production, so there is no sign that it will go on sale. In fact, if you wanted to get one, you couldn’t either. The 125 units to be manufactured, between the Jesko and Absolut versions, were sold as soon as they debuted in Geneva in 2018. Therefore, you only have to resort to dreams and the second-hand market … if you can afford it …

Source – Koenigsegg