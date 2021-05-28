The Koenigsegg Jesko comes to LEGO Speed ​​Champions for just € 19.99

A few days ago my colleague David Clavero presented us with the latest additions to the LEGO Speed ​​Champions family, and among them, one of the most interesting is the Koenigsegg Jesko. It is the first time that one of Christian Von Koenigsegg’s hypercars has been converted into a LEGO car, and it will quite possibly be the only Koenigsegg you can buy. This Speed ​​Champions model will go on sale on June 1 and being a small set, it will cost only 19.99 euros. But not because it is cheap is a bad set, far from it.

For starters, it is slightly larger than the first Speed ​​Champions, and has a size comparable to the beautiful set of the Audi Sport Quattro S1 that we talked about a long time ago. The Koenigsegg Jesko set It has 280 pieces and once assembled it measures 15 centimeters long, four centimeters high and 7 centimeters wide. Inside it fits two minifigures. Although its carefully sculpted forms might seem difficult to recreate in a LEGO Speed ​​Champions set, it is a surprisingly well recreated car. Way above average, in fact.

In real life, its 5.0 V8 biturbo engine produces a fantastic 1,600 hp.

Real life Jesko still shows a gigantic rear spoiler, its huge central exhaust or its sharp front optics. Although it is a really quick assembly set, it includes a multitude of details in green – the contrasting color of the Jesko – and a minifigure with a helmet, as well as an extra set of wheels. Personally I would leave the standard wheels, and put it on my shelf next to the Ferrari F40 Competizione, the Porsche 930 Turbo and the Audi Sport Quattro S1, my three favorite sets from the Speed ​​Champions collection.