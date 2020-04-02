New York Knicks He wants to try to turn his sports direction around after the new planning failures of the last campaigns and they have kept an eye on the general manager of Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand. Thus, those from the Big Apple could try to get the services of an executive who, in just two years at the head of the Sixers’ sports management, has managed to hire players like Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Al Horford or Josh Richardson. .
