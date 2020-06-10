It was the only franchise in the NBA that he had not spoken about the events that are being protagonists in recent times in the United States, but the New York Knicks have ended up reacting. After criticism rained down on James Dolan Due to its decision not to issue any type of statement on the fight against racism, the Big Apple franchise issued a brief statement in the face of pressure and discomfort from employees and players of the team itself. “We all have a role to play in creating a more egalitarian society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hatred. We are with everyone who acts for positive change,” they said.

pic.twitter.com/q1Ui8N29ai – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 9, 2020