The Knicks’ pylon hammer also kills Kawhi

The Knicks don’t stop. In a dream season, they are in their own right the revelation of the present and the team of the future. Tom thibodeau has done what seemed unthinkable, rebuild the wounded pride of a drifting franchise, make you forget the ill-fated management of tight-fisted James Dolan, end a drought that lasted too long in such a large market and make the Knicks competitive to the point of facing each and every one of their rivals. Today they played the Clippers, one of the many candidates for the ring who do not finish convincing two weeks to start the playoffs. And with the victory, they consolidate in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of some Hawks with whom they would have a field advantage in the first round, an important fact. now that the public is beginning and that Madison Square Garden recovers the greatness of days gone by. They could win and sneak into the semifinals, the top of the franchise since 2000. And then, for dreaming that it does not remain … It does not seem that the team’s route is much greater for this season, but the merit of what they have achieved and the foundations they are laying for the future are unequivocal.

From New York to Los Angeles, the lights of American glamor are inherent to the Knicks much more than to the Clippers, always in the shadow of a Lakers now in crisis. But the luxuriousness of the Staples has caused that those of Thibodeau, 22-11 away from home this season, feel comfortable. Basketball lesson against a team with, a priori, more raw talent. Choral display, in defense, but especially in attack. And victory at the end controlling the tempo of the game, as if it were a group of veterans tired of winning and not some beardless young people who are showing a cheek only seen in past revolutions. The Knicks have left the Clippers at 100 points (they are averaging more than 114 this season), 43% in field goals and 34% in triples, they have caused them to lose 13 balls and have caught more rebounds, distributed more assists, stolen more balls and put more blocks. In other words: they have been clearly and completely better than their rivals.

This time, the hero was not Julius Randle, who had a bad day shooting (7 of 19, with 0 of 4 in triples), but contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, with fouling problems but not primed against the mistake. Neither were Reggie Bullock or RJ Barret, who contributed 18 and 24 points respectively in more than 44 minutes per beard., one of those Thibodeau brand data that leaves anyone surprised. The hero, as unexpected as it was deserved, was a certain Derrick Rose who has found himself, after leaving the Pistons, with the mentor with whom he won the MVP in 2011 and with the one who has performed the best in his entire career. The base is used to perfection by his coach and has been fine in everything, remembering his best version: 25 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, with a good shot selection (11 of 17) and a very good 2 of 3 in triples. And well in defense despite his physical punishment, passing blocks and with some very correct lateral movements, although today he has coincided a good part of the time with a more static than explosive base, like Rajon Rondo.

In the Clippers, Rondo himself has stayed at 4 points, but has added 8 rebounds and 8 assists, being the leader of a second unit in which Nicolas Batum has also appeared. Los Angeles have 8 players over 40% on 3s, but their main weapon has been over-diluted before the choral and suffocating defense of a vigorous Knicks that reached everything. Kawhi Leonard was the leading scorer with 29 points, but he shot a lot and badly (9 of 26), despite, yes, a tremendous effort in the last quarter, which ended with 13 points without luck. Of course, luck is what any rival who wants to face a team as hard-working and clear-minded as the Knicks is going to need, who continue on their way to stardom with no one glimpsing their ceiling and with the feeling, growing, that they can give the odd scare in the playoffs. So far, they’ve beaten the Clippers in a formidable performance. The rest, we’ll see.