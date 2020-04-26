On March 2, New York Knicks Officialized the arrival of Leon Rose as the new president of operations for the franchise, with the aim of taking a new course towards rebuilding the Big Apple team. This news put in check the position of Scott Perry as General Manager.

However, the Knicks’ own board has decided to keep Perry in place for the time being. The Knicks have pointed to the upcoming NBA Draft as the date when the franchise GM will have to demonstrate whether he is still able to keep his position, or, conversely, suspend the exam and not be renewed. His contract expires June 30.

