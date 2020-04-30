The New York Knicks decided that Scott Perry continue one more season as his general manager, after agreeing a new contract, as reported by several local news sources tonight.

04/30/2020 at 10:38

CEST

EFE

Leon RoseThe Knicks’ new president said in a statement Wednesday that “Scott (Perry) is a highly respected basketball executive I have known for more than 20 years.”

He added that “and I look forward to working closely with him as we build a winning team. In New York”.

A mutual option date of May 1 was looming for the 2020-21 season, but the same sources indicated that Rose’s intention was always to keep Perry, at least during the 2020-21 season.

Questions about the future of the Knicks headquarters were raised after the team parted ways with Steve Mills on February 4. At the time, Perry was promoted to responsibility for overseeing basketball operations and resuming his duties as general manager.

On March 2, Knicks owner James Dolan hired Rose, who was co-director of the CAA Sports firm’s basketball division, as president. While Perry came to New York after serve as vice president of basketball operations for the Sacramento Kings.

Under Perry, the Knicks hired and fired coach David Fizdale, traded Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and they selected rookie forward R.J. Barrett and center Mitchell Robinson, among others.

.