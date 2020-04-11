Almost a year after one of the most exciting NBA Free Agencies in its history, in which Brooklyn Nets emerged as the clear winner after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for its staff, the 2019 transfer market continues to speak. Specifically, the New York KnicksDespite being favorites to get the best players, they failed again.

The fact is that the Knicks have now come out to rule on their performance in that Free Agency. According to the Big Apple franchise, Durant himself had agreed with them before the NBA Finals on a contract to become their new star. However, the rupture of the Achilles tendon in Game 5 changed the position of the, at that time, player of the Warriors. For NYK, the “betrayal” that Durant did to them was the cause of their poor management of the transfer market.

Several New York Knicks officials believe they would have signed Kevin Durant if he had not been injured by Achilles in the 2019 Finals with the Warriors … Via @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/lqIA2bolz3 – Third NBA Team (@NBATercerEquipo) April 10, 2020

.