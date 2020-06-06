LOS ANGELES – With one knee in

the floor, grieving faces and gestures of apology. So you tried to ask

sorry a hundred policemen in the United States during the wave of protests

after the murder of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis agent.

The kneeling gesture is

made by protesters, the symbol of the claim by the freni to the

Police brutality against the African American population.

He was 46 years old and his death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis sparked a wave of protests in the United States.

Cities in the United States have

It has been the scene of episodes of this type, in which police officers have

tried to show solidarity with the protesters and protest against violence

Police against minorities that seems endemic in this country.

This gesture, applauded by many

due to its symbolism, it has also been branded as “insufficient” and

“theatrical” by protesters and police critics, both in

statements to local media such as social media.

For his part, the agent, Tou Thao, has been collaborating with the authorities even before his arrest, according to his lawyer.

One of the most images

popular in the last hours starred by the head of the Department of

Santa Cruz Police Officer Andrew Mills, white and uniformed, kneeling at the

side of the mayor of that city, Justin Cummings, African American, during one of

the demonstrations called in that city.

“I needed to send a

message to the community and to our agents: racism, abuse and

Police killings are absolutely horrible and should have no place in

our departments, “Mills said in statements by phone to Efe,

with a sober tone.

Beyond the tension in the protests, there were moments of encounter between police and protesters.

That police chief, with more than

A 40-year career, he said he was “horrified” to see the

images of Floyd’s “murder” at the hands of Derek Chauvin, now

former agent of the Minneapolis Police and in police custody.

Thus, Mills called

“horrible” the technique that Chauvin used to immobilize and then

murder Floyd, who was suffocated to death by the agent’s knee pressure

on his neck after repeating several times that he couldn’t breathe.

Ivette Machín has the information.

“I wouldn’t do that to a

animal, or a dog. Imagine a person. It’s horrible, “he insisted.

In Los Angeles, a group of

Police officers also knelt this week with the mayor of that city, Eric

Garcetti, during protests called in front of his residence

governmental.

They were in several cities in the United States

At the other end of the country, in

New York, there have also been moments of connection between the agents of

police and protesters, although some have considered them

“insufficient”.

One of these happened when three

officers decided to kneel at the request of protesters in the humble

New York neighborhood of Queens, in the east of the city.

According to the full autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which was released in its entirety Wednesday night, George Floyd had coronavirus. Floyd tested positive for the first time on April 3, the M.E.

Who recorded that episode was the

African-American Aleeia Abraham, one of the participants, who in statements to

CNN television pointed out that this act is “insufficient”.

“It’s great, it’s a good

gesture, but what we are really looking for is real action. I’ll be still

more surprised when they don’t step on our necks or shoot us, “she added.

Others, such as the user of

Twitter @suchagirleegirl, went a step further and crossed out the gesture of

“mocks”, for the fact that Chauvin killed Floyd by pressing his

neck with knee.

The now famous gesture was

started in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick, a former professional league player in

American football (NFL), when he decided to do it to

protesting police violence against minorities while the

American anthem before starting a game.

That rebellion, which was backed

by many African-American players in the league, it created a great controversy at the same time

among the conservative sectors of the country and ultimately caused

Kaepernick was ejected from the league.

Four years later, the

Talented quarterback hasn’t played an official game again, but his

popularity and his image have become iconic in the US.

“I applaud Kaepernick.

Police abuse in this country has not been good for our nation; we need

end systemic racism, “said Mills of the Department of

Santa Cruz Police.

Despite the good intention of the country’s police forces, the reality is that the charges, the use of tear gas and arrests have not stopped in recent days in most large cities in the United States.

That has been the response to the chaos and vandalism that has gained prominence in places like Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C., where establishments and public and private buildings have been looted in the wee hours of the morning.